(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have completed our review of the public sector covered bond program
of Dexia LdG Banque (DLG) under our updated covered bonds counterparty
criteria.
-- Under the criteria, we no longer view the program's level of
overcollateralization as sufficient for a rating uplift above issuer credit
rating on DLG.
-- We are therefore lowering our ratings on the program to 'BBB/A-2' from
'A-/A-2'.
-- The ratings remain on CreditWatch negative, reflecting the current
CreditWatch negative placement on Dexia Credit Local, of which we consider
Dexia LdG Banque to be a core entity.
FRANKFURT (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 11, 2013--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said today it lowered the long- and short-term ratings on Dexia LdG
Banque S.A.'s (DLG) public sector covered bond program and all related
issuances to 'BBB/A-2' from 'A-/A-2'. The ratings remain on CreditWatch, where
they were originally placed with negative implications on Dec. 22, 2011.
Today's rating action follows our review of the program's credit and cash flow
information as of Nov. 30, 2012, and the implementation of our updated
counterparty criteria framework (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology
And Assumptions," published Nov. 29, 2012, and "Covered Bonds Counterparty And
Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published May 31, 2012).
The review encompassed the credit quality of the cover pool, the cash flow
structure of assets and liabilities, and counterparty risks. We had identified
account bank, commingling, and derivative risk as relevant counterparty risks
for the program. Our assessment of counterparty risk is the key constraint on
the ratings.
With regard to derivative risk, the rating on the program is currently limited
to 'A-' owing to our analysis of unsubordinated termination payments (see
paragraph 36, "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations
Methodology And Assumptions," published May 31, 2012).
In applying our five-step approach for rating covered bonds (see "Revised
Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In
Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009), we have compared the currently
available credit enhancement with the covered bonds' target credit
enhancement, including our sized assumptions for bank account risk and
commingling risk. We believe that account bank and commingling risk is not
sufficiently covered by overcollateralization to achieve any rating uplift
above the counterparty credit rating on Dexia Credit Local (DCL; BBB/Watch
Neg/A-2), of which we consider the issuer DLG to be a core entity.
If DLG were to implement structural enhancements as remedial action to
partially reduce the target overcollateralization for commingling and account
bank risk, the overcollateralization would be commensurate with a 'A-' rating,
all else being equal.
The ratings remain on CreditWatch negative, reflecting the current CreditWatch
negative placement on DCL. In principle, DLG would be able to avert a
downgrade of the covered bond program resulting from a potential downgrade of
DCL, as it has the ability to gain further rating uplift through
overcollateralization. However, we understand that DLG currently only intends
to maintain the current level of support, which is not commensurate with a
rating uplift above 'BBB'. Any negative rating action on DCL would therefore
also result in a downgrade of DLG's public sector covered bonds.
We aim to resolve our CreditWatch negative placement on the long-term and
short-term ratings on DLG's public sector covered bond program shortly after
we resolve the CreditWatch placement on DCL.
RATINGS LIST
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Program/Class To From
Dexia LdG Banque S.A.
Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettres de Gage Publiques)
BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)