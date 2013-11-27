BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network to consider issuance of securities
* Says to consider increase in authorized share capital of the company
* Says to consider increase in authorized share capital of the company
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazilian federal prosecutors and members of the securities industry watchdog are investigating investment consulting firm Empiricus Research for failing to warn clients about the risk of certain strategies, newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Tuesday.
* Says sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 percent from March 7 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hFajXi) Further company coverage: