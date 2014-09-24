HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 21 at 11:41 A.M. EDT/1541 GMT
March 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
March 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Says has signed a collaboration agreement with the Spanish National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) to identify new anti-tumour therapies from the marine environment Source text: http://bit.ly/2niT3gS
* Qt Vascular Secures Up To S$20 Million Capital Commitment From Gem Global