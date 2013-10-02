UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Oct 2 (Reuters)- Maxvalu Tohoku Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Aug 31, 2013 Aug 20, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 49.96 47.35 98.00 (+2.6 pct) Operating 251 mln 568 mln 1.20 (+11.9 pct) Recurring 280 mln 588 mln 1.10 (+33.9 pct) Net 103 mln 684 mln 700 mln EPS 5.86 yen 36.23 yen 37.05 yen EPS Diluted 5.85 yen 36.20 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Maxvalu Tohoku Co Ltd is a supermarket chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources