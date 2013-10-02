(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Oct 2 (Reuters)- Maxvalu Tohoku Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Aug 31, 2013 Aug 20, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 49.96 47.35 98.00 (+2.6 pct) Operating 251 mln 568 mln 1.20 (+11.9 pct) Recurring 280 mln 588 mln 1.10 (+33.9 pct) Net 103 mln 684 mln 700 mln EPS 5.86 yen 36.23 yen 37.05 yen EPS Diluted 5.85 yen 36.20 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Maxvalu Tohoku Co Ltd is a supermarket chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .