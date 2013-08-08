(Adds previous forecast) Aug 8 (Reuters) - Flight System Consulting Inc. PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.00 800 mln - 900 mln Operating 60 mln loss 40 mln - 10 mln Recurring 50 mln loss 50 mln - 0 mln Net 55 mln loss 51 mln - loss 1 mln EPS 6.55 yen loss 6.08 yen - loss 0.12 yen NOTE - Flight System Consulting Inc. is a systems consulting operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.