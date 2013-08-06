UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds company forecast) Aug 6 (Reuters)- Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 24.08 24.91 140.00 - 150.00 (-3.3 pct) (+1.6 pct) (-5.4 - +1.4 pct) Operating 689 mln loss 1.16 5.00 - 9.00 Recurring 1.50 loss 2.05 5.00 - 9.00 Net loss 493 mln loss 2.08 3.50 - 6.00 EPS loss 4.29 yen loss 18.05 yen 30.42 yen - 52.14 yen Ann Div 30.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd formed from the merger of game content makers Square and Enix on April 1, 2003. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources