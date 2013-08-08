(Adds company forecast) Aug 8 (Reuters)- Flight System Consulting Inc. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 338 mln 1.90 - 2.00 (+90.6 - +100.7 pct) Operating loss 22 mln 115 mln - 165 mln Recurring loss 31 mln 100 mln - 150 mln Net loss 20 mln 94 mln - 140 mln EPS loss 249.08 yen 11.20 yen - 16.68 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Flight System Consulting Inc. is a systems consulting operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.