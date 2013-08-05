(Adds previous forecast) Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gaiax Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.88 1.90 Operating loss 12 mln loss 110 mln - loss 10 mln Recurring loss 7 mln loss 120 mln - loss 20 mln Net loss 11 mln loss 130 mln - loss 30 mln NOTE - Gaiax Co Ltd is involved in Internet communications.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Naomi Iseda)