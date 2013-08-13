(Adds operating profit) Aug 13 (Reuters) - Tori Holdings Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 861 mln 750 mln  Operating 91 mln 14 mln Recurring 410 mln 32 mln Net 477 mln loss 7 mln EPS 5.13 yen loss 0.07 yen NOTE - Tori Holdings Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.