(Corrects the accounting period to 9 months from full year) Jun 25 (Reuters) - Kenko.com Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months to 9 months to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.00 20.00 Operating 80 mln 160 mln NOTE - Kenko.com Inc sells health-related goods through Web pages. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .