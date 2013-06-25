UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects the accounting period to 9 months from full year) Jun 25 (Reuters) - Kenko.com Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months to 9 months to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.00 20.00 Operating 80 mln 160 mln NOTE - Kenko.com Inc sells health-related goods through Web pages. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources