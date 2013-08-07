(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chuo Kagaku Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 15 Months to 15 Months to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 64.00 NOTE - Chuo Kagaku Co Ltd is a maker of resin food containers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.