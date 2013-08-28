UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds company forecast) Aug 28 (Reuters)- Raccoon Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jul 31, 2013 Jul 31, 2012 Apr 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.45 2.36 10.30 - 10.60 (+3.5 pct) (+10.4 pct) (+5.2 - +8.3 pct) Operating 38 mln 33 mln 220 mln - 230 mln (+14.9 pct) (+19.3 pct) (+21.5 - +27.1 pct) Recurring 37 mln 32 mln 210 mln - 220 mln (+16.6 pct) (+21.9 pct) (+19.3 - +25.0 pct) Net 20 mln 22 mln 125 mln - 135 mln (-9.9 pct) (+7.2 pct) (-6.0 - +1.5 pct) EPS 3.75 yen 4.15 yen 22.94 yen - 24.78 yen EPS Diluted 3.69 yen 4.07 yen Ann Div 1,200.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 1,200.00 yen NOTE - Raccoon Co Ltd is involved in the online retail business. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources