(Adds company forecast) Jul 11 (Reuters)- Broccoli Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to May 31, 2013 May 31, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.19 1.15 4.50 - 4.80 (+3.3 pct) (-50.8 pct) (+2.9 - +9.8 pct) Operating 264 mln 309 mln 650 mln - 750 mln (-14.3 pct) (+398.1 pct) (-22.1 - -10.1 pct) Recurring 264 mln 308 mln 650 mln - 750 mln (-14.3 pct) (+441.2 pct) (-22.0 - -10.0 pct) Net 239 mln 329 mln 600 mln - 700 mln (-27.2 pct) (+619.2 pct) (-31.6 - -20.2 pct) EPS 7.33 yen 10.07 yen 18.33 yen - 21.39 yen EPS Diluted 7.32 yen Ann Div 6.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 6.00 yen NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation characters. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .