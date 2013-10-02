(Corrects previous results to "6 months ended Jul 31, 2012" from "6 months ended Aug 31, 2012") Oct 2 (Reuters)- Max Valu Chubu Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Aug 31, 2013 Jul 31, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST  LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 76.13 61.90 158.00 (+5.0 pct) Operating 447 mln 525 mln 2.95 (-35.0 pct) Recurring 497 mln 588 mln 2.95 (-29.6 pct) Net 17 mln 22 mln 1.25 EPS 0.54 yen 0.88 yen 39.48 yen EPS Diluted 0.54 yen 0.88 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 12.00 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 10.00 yen 12.00 yen NOTE - Max Valu Chubu Co Ltd is a medium-scale supermarket operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .