(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Oct 2 (Reuters)- Cox Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Aug 31, 2013 Aug 20, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 10.94 11.65 24.30 (-8.8 pct) Operating loss 719 mln loss 136 mln 200 mln Recurring loss 613 mln loss 23 mln 370 mln Net loss 756 mln loss 154 mln 50 mln EPS loss 27.43 yen loss 5.60 yen 1.81 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Cox Co Ltd sells casual wear. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .