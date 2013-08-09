(Refiles the table as follows) Aug 9 (Reuters) - Univance Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 67.00 64.00 Operating 1.40 650 mln Recurring 1.40 450 mln Net 1.40 400 mln EPS 67.01 yen 19.12 yen NOTE - Univance Corp produces car parts such as transmission units. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .