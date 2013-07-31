(Adds company forecast) Jul 31 (Reuters)- Creo Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.16 2.11 11.00 - 12.00 (+2.6 pct) (+6.1 pct) (-0.4 - +8.7 pct) Operating loss 167 mln loss 49 mln Recurring loss 165 mln loss 47 mln 350 mln - 450 mln (-20.3 - +2.5 pct) Net loss 182 mln loss 69 mln 250 mln - 350 mln (-29.8 - -1.7 pct) EPS loss 20.89 yen loss 7.85 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Creo Co Ltd is a custom computer software developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Naomi Iseda)