(Adds Operating profit) Jul 31 (Reuters) - Colopl, Inc. PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.00 12.00 Operating 4.50 3.16 Recurring 4.54 3.20 Net 2.50 1.76 EPS 21.52 yen 15.17 yen NOTE - Colopl, Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Naomi Iseda)