UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds company forecast) Aug 6 (Reuters)- IVY Cosmetics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 423 mln 506 mln 4.70 - 5.00 (-16.5 pct) (-4.9 pct) (+0.5 - +6.9 pct) Operating loss 431 mln loss 430 mln 400 mln - 450 mln (-9.6 - +1.7 pct) Recurring loss 427 mln loss 432 mln 400 mln - 450 mln (-7.8 - +3.8 pct) Net loss 272 mln loss 274 mln 200 mln - 250 mln (-4.9 - +18.8 pct) EPS loss 12.61 yen loss 12.70 yen 9.24 yen - 11.56 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 5.00 - 10.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 10.00 yen 5.00 - 10.00 yen NOTE - IVY Cosmetics Corp is a cosmetics maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources