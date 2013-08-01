UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Company corrects figures in table) Aug 1 (Reuters)- Ginza Renoir Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.70 1.64 7.18 (+4.0 pct) (+11.1 pct) (+9.3 pct) Operating 153 mln 92 mln 343 mln (+65.0 pct) (+21.8 pct) (+12.9 pct) Recurring 164 mln 103 mln 386 mln (+58.9 pct) (+30.8 pct) (+3.7 pct) Net 81 mln 21 mln 218 mln (+278.2 pct) (-31.1 pct) (+21.8 pct) EPS 13.53 yen 3.61 yen 36.25 yen EPS Diluted 13.43 yen Ann Div 8.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 8.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Ginza Renoir Co Ltd operates a coffee shop chain in the Tokyo area. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Naomi Iseda)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources