(Adds company forecast) Oct 21 (Reuters)- Koa Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 22.20 19.42 33.30 (+14.3 pct) (-8.6 pct) (+14.4 pct) Operating 1.51 685 mln 2.44 (+120.7 pct) (-64.3 pct) (+99.1 pct) Recurring 1.96 722 mln 2.90 (+171.3 pct) (-61.0 pct) (+81.0 pct) Net 1.39 457 mln 2.13 (+204.2 pct) (-59.7 pct) (+87.2 pct) EPS 37.94 yen 12.47 yen 58.07 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 10.00 yen NOTE - Koa Corp is a major producer of resistors. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .