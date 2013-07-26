(Adds company forecast) Jul 26 (Reuters)- Jipangu Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.75 1.42 8.10 - 8.64 (+23.3 pct) (+31.3 pct) (+38.4 - +47.6 pct) Operating 533 mln 284 mln 2.02 - 2.27 (+87.4 pct) (+84.9 - +108.5 pct) Recurring 336 mln 28 mln 1.06 - 1.31 (+273.5 - +360.1 pct) Net 203 mln 54 mln 645 mln - 805 mln (+276.9 pct) (+147.1 - +208.5 pct) EPS 39.03 yen 10.36 yen 123.70 yen - 154.41 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Jipangu Inc plans products for sale on TV shopping. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Naomi Iseda)