(Adds company forecast) Jul 9 (Reuters)- Aeon Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to May 31, 2013 May 31, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 1.46 trln 1.33 trln 6.00 trln (+9.9 pct) (+5.5 pct) Operating 34.72 31.63 200.00 - 210.00 (+9.8 pct) (+4.9 - +10.2 pct) Recurring 38.14 36.43 215.00 - 225.00 (+4.7 pct) (+1.2 - +5.9 pct) Net 13.17 13.07 75.00 (+0.8 pct) (+0.7 pct) EPS 16.59 yen 16.99 yen 92.90 yen EPS Diluted 15.44 yen 14.89 yen Ann Div 24.00 yen 26.00 yen -Q2 div 12.00 yen 13.00 yen -Q4 div 12.00 yen 13.00 yen NOTE - Aeon Co Ltd is a major supermarket chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .