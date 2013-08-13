(Adds company forecast) Aug 13 (Reuters)- Nexyz Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 5.15 5.49 7.60 - 8.20 (-6.1 pct) (-0.5 pct) (+0.8 - +8.7 pct) Operating loss 193 mln 41 mln 320 mln - 500 mln  (+6.2 - +66.0 pct) Recurring loss 195 mln 60 mln 310 mln - 480 mln   (+0.8 - +56.0 pct) Net loss 180 mln 270 mln 150 mln - 240 mln  (-63.7 - -41.8 pct) EPS loss 14.25 yen 21.38 yen 11.83 yen - 18.93 yen Ann Div nil 5.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil 5.00 yen NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting service providers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.