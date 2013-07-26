(Adds previous forecast) Jul 26 (Reuters) - Jipangu Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.99 3.83 - 3.87 Operating 1.01 937 mln - 953 mln Recurring 620 mln 166 mln - 181 mln Net 420 mln 63 mln - 74 mln EPS 80.62 yen 12.25 yen - 14.19 yen NOTE - Jipangu Inc plans products for sale on TV shopping. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)