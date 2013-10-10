(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Oct 10 (Reuters)- Kojima Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 5 months ended Year to NEXT Aug 31, 2013 Aug 31, 2012 Aug 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 281.70 126.31 Operating loss 1.82 loss 2.88 Recurring loss 502 mln loss 2.88 Net loss 8.09 loss 15.05 EPS loss 103.86 yen loss 268.86 yen NOTE - Kojima Co Ltd is a volume retailer of home electronics. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .