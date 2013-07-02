(Company corrects forecast figures to revenues, not sales) Jul 2 (Reuters)- Maruyoshi Center Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to May 31, 2013 May 31, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 9.89 9.91 40.70 (-0.2 pct) (-2.1 pct) (+0.0 pct) Operating 87 mln 141 mln 700 mln (-38.1 pct) (-22.3 pct) (-1.4 pct) Recurring 19 mln 63 mln 415 mln (-69.8 pct) (-44.1 pct) (-0.1 pct) Net 1 mln 27 mln 150 mln (-93.4 pct) (+25.8 pct) EPS 0.22 yen 3.39 yen 18.24 yen Ann Div 3.00 yen 3.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 3.00 yen 3.00 yen NOTE - Maruyoshi Center Co Ltd is a supermarket operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.