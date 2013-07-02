UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Company corrects forecast figures to revenues, not sales) Jul 2 (Reuters)- Maruyoshi Center Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to May 31, 2013 May 31, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 9.89 9.91 40.70 (-0.2 pct) (-2.1 pct) (+0.0 pct) Operating 87 mln 141 mln 700 mln (-38.1 pct) (-22.3 pct) (-1.4 pct) Recurring 19 mln 63 mln 415 mln (-69.8 pct) (-44.1 pct) (-0.1 pct) Net 1 mln 27 mln 150 mln (-93.4 pct) (+25.8 pct) EPS 0.22 yen 3.39 yen 18.24 yen Ann Div 3.00 yen 3.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 3.00 yen 3.00 yen NOTE - Maruyoshi Center Co Ltd is a supermarket operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources