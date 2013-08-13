(Adds operating profit) Aug 13 (Reuters) - Tori Holdings Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 491 mln 453 mln Operating 45 mln 16 mln Recurring 357 mln 26 mln Net 405 mln loss 10 mln EPS 4.36 yen loss 0.11 yen NOTE - Tori Holdings Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.