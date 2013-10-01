(Adds previous forecast) Oct 1 (Reuters) - Mixi Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.00 12.00 - 13.50 Operating loss 1.60 1.00 - 2.00 Recurring loss 1.70 1.00 - 2.00 Net loss 2.60 500 mln - 1.10 EPS loss 174.12 yen 33.49 yen - 73.67 yen NOTE - Mixi Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .