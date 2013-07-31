Jul 31 (Reuters)-
Panasonic Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 1.82 trln 1.81 trln 7.20 trln
(+0.6 pct) (-6.0 pct) (-1.4 pct)
Operating 64.20 38.60 250.00
(+66.3 pct) (+592.3 pct) (+55.3 pct)
Pretax 122.61 37.83 140.00
Net 107.83 12.81 50.00
EPS 46.65 yen 5.54 yen 21.63 yen
Ann Div nil
-Q2 Div nil
-Q4 Div nil
NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer
electronics
makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National'
brands, among others.
