(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Oct 10 (Reuters)- Kojima Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 5 months ended Year to NEXT Aug 31, 2013 Aug 31, 2012 Aug 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 281.94 126.45 258.92 132.66 (-8.2 pct) (-4.1 pct) Operating loss 1.71 loss 2.93 2.38 350 mln Recurring loss 394 mln loss 2.94 1.98 loss 114 mln Net loss 8.00 loss 15.15 1.04 loss 171 mln EPS loss 102.73 yen loss 270.53 yen 13.28 yen loss 2.19 yen Ann Div nil 4.16 yen 4.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div nil 4.16 yen 4.00 yen NOTE - Kojima Co Ltd is a volume retailer of home electronics. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .