(This is the table for Coca-Cola Central Japan) Aug 9 (Reuters)- Coca-cola East Japan Co., Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 88.84 90.60 (-2.0 pct) (+2.9 pct) Operating 404 mln loss 65 mln Recurring 717 mln loss 78 mln Net 267 mln loss 364 mln EPS 6.05 yen loss 8.27 yen EPS Diluted 6.05 yen Ann Div 36.00 yen -Q2 div 18.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q4 div 18.00 yen NOTE - Coca-cola East Japan Co., Ltd. is a major Coca-Cola bottler. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.