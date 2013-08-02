(The company will pay dividend in October) Aug 2 (Reuters)- ID Home Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 37.42 31.67 81.30 (+18.1 pct) (+23.2 pct) (+17.9 pct) Operating 3.22 1.89 6.33 (+70.1 pct) (-23.9 pct) (+38.6 pct) Recurring 3.10 1.77 6.09 (+75.1 pct) (-24.8 pct) (+39.3 pct) Net 1.90 1.05 3.64 (+81.6 pct) (-24.7 pct) (+41.9 pct) EPS 401.49 yen 225.65 yen 764.90 yen EPS Diluted 395.24 yen 219.19 yen Ann Div 102.00 yen -Q2 div 66.00 yen 50.00 yen -Oct div 44.00 yen -Q4 div 52.00 yen NOTE - ID Home Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .