(Adds company forecast) Aug 12 (Reuters)- Ubic Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.24 1.32 5.50 - 6.00 (-5.9 pct) (+18.3 pct) (+17.5 - +28.2 pct) Operating 74 mln 497 mln 1.05 - 1.24 (-85.1 pct) (+14.1 - +34.7 pct) Recurring 5 mln 459 mln 970 mln - 1.13 (-98.9 pct) (+11.2 - +29.5 pct) Net 3 mln 280 mln 570 mln - 670 mln (-98.8 pct) (+13.9 - +33.9 pct) EPS 1.06 yen 91.81 yen 178.51 yen - 209.83 yen EPS Diluted 1.05 yen 86.04 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen 50.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 50.00 yen 50.00 yen NOTE - Ubic Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .