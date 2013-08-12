(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 12 (Reuters)- Chuo Kagaku Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 15 months to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 26.67 28.28 72.00 (-5.7 pct) (-2.2 pct) Operating loss 1.65 452 mln (-45.7 pct) Recurring loss 1.23 230 mln (-66.8 pct) Net loss 1.21 184 mln (+8.0 pct) EPS loss 60.26 yen 9.17 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Chuo Kagaku Co Ltd is a maker of resin food containers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.