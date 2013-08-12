UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 12 (Reuters)- Chuo Kagaku Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 15 months to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 26.67 28.28 72.00 (-5.7 pct) (-2.2 pct) Operating loss 1.65 452 mln (-45.7 pct) Recurring loss 1.23 230 mln (-66.8 pct) Net loss 1.21 184 mln (+8.0 pct) EPS loss 60.26 yen 9.17 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Chuo Kagaku Co Ltd is a maker of resin food containers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources