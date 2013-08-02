(Adds company forecast) Aug 2 (Reuters)- AnGes MG Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 314 mln 288 mln 350 mln - 450 mln (+9.2 pct) (+133.0 pct) Operating loss 632 mln loss 954 mln loss 1.20 - loss 900 mln Recurring loss 629 mln loss 890 mln loss 1.20 - loss 900 mln Net loss 652 mln loss 893 mln loss 1.30 - loss 1.00 EPS loss 2,257.41 yen loss 3,638.59 yen loss 4,325.70 yen - loss 3,327.46 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - AnGes MG Inc is engaged in research and development of pharmaceutical products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)