(Changes dateline) Jul 24 (Reuters)- Matsui Securities Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 13.15 4.00 (+228.9 pct) Net Revenues 12.80 3.78 (+238.3 pct) Operating 9.59 1.38 (+596.6 pct) Recurring 9.63 1.41 (+585.0 pct) Net 5.80 974 mln (+495.7 pct) EPS 22.60 yen 3.79 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen -Q2 div nil 20.00 yen -Q4 div 20.00 yen NOTE - Matsui Securities Co Ltd is a major Internet broker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Naomi Iseda)