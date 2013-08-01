(Adds company forecast) Aug 1 (Reuters)- Impress Holdings, Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.38 2.57 10.70 - 11.10 (-7.4 pct) (-4.4 pct) Operating loss 81 mln 58 mln (+56.6 pct) Recurring loss 73 mln 50 mln 60 mln - 180 mln (+21.9 pct) Net loss 95 mln 124 mln 40 mln - 110 mln (+91.1 pct) EPS loss 2.79 yen 3.47 yen 1.17 yen - 3.22 yen Ann Div 0.80 yen 0.4 yen - 1.00 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 0.80 yen 0.4 yen - 1.00 yen NOTE - Impress Holdings, Inc is a publisher of Internet-related magazines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Naomi Iseda)