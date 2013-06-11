(Company corrects forecast figures to operating profit, not revenue) TOKYO, June 11 Jun 11 (Reuters)- Rock Field Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Apr 30, 2013 Apr 30, 2012 Apr 30, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 48.83 49.16 50.53 24.51 (-0.7 pct) (+6.1 pct) (+3.5 pct) (+3.9 pct) Operating 1.95 2.55 2.51 791 mln (-23.6 pct) (+22.2 pct) (+28.6 pct) (+28.5 pct) Recurring 1.99 2.59 2.54 820 mln (-23.2 pct) (+22.1 pct) (+27.8 pct) (+27.1 pct) Net 964 mln 1.44 1.42 454 mln (-32.9 pct) (+33.4 pct) (+46.7 pct) (+24.2 pct) EPS 72.65 yen 108.28 yen 106.60 yen 34.21 yen NOTE - Rock Field Co Ltd is a major maker of delicatessen foods. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .