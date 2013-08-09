(Adds company forecast) Aug 9 (Reuters)- Mixi Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.14 3.54 12.00 - 13.50 (-39.4 pct) (+18.5 pct) (-5.0 - +6.9 pct) Operating loss 84 mln 889 mln 1.00 - 2.00 (+162.5 pct) (-61.2 - -22.3 pct) Recurring loss 193 mln 871 mln 1.00 - 2.00 (+212.2 pct) (-62.0 - -23.9 pct) Net loss 253 mln 562 mln 500 mln - 1.10 (+282.4 pct) (-69.8 - -33.5 pct) EPS loss 16.96 yen 37.71 yen 33.49 yen - 73.67 yen EPS Diluted 37.66 yen Ann Div 2,200.00 yen 12.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 2,200.00 yen 12.00 yen NOTE - Mixi Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.