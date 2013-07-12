(Corrected the table as following) Jul 12 (Reuters)- KLab Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended 16 months to May 31, 2013 Aug 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 10.89 22.90 Operating loss 1.08 loss 1.10 Recurring loss 850 mln loss 1.00 Net loss 770 mln loss 900 mln EPS loss 29.82 yen loss 33.85 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - KLab Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on . (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)