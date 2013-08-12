(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 12 (Reuters)- Sagami Chain Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Apr 20, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 4.68 4.49 19.40 (-3.4 pct) Operating 62 mln loss 80 mln 635 mln Recurring 82 mln loss 76 mln 650 mln Net 26 mln loss 127 mln 465 mln EPS 1.05 yen loss 5.21 yen 18.62 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Sagami Chain Co Ltd operates a Japanese restaurant chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.