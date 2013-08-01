(Changes the dateline to Aug 1 from Jul 31) Aug 1 (Reuters)- AD Works Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.11 1.53 10.70 (+104.1 pct) (-24.6 pct) (+8.6 pct) Operating 199 mln 108 mln (+83.9 pct) (+96.0 pct) Recurring 169 mln 80 mln 450 mln (+110.7 pct) (+315.0 pct) (+24.5 pct) Net 102 mln 48 mln (+114.1 pct) (+449.6 pct) EPS 98.81 yen 89.05 yen EPS Diluted 96.69 yen 87.63 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 50.00 yen NOTE - AD Works Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)