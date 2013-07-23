Adds company forecast Jul 23 (Reuters)- Vector Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 541 mln 567 mln 1.17 (-4.7 pct) (-45.8 pct) (-1.3 pct) Operating loss 70 mln loss 90 mln loss 143 mln Recurring loss 70 mln loss 88 mln loss 144 mln Net loss 57 mln loss 116 mln loss 139 mln EPS loss 4.15 yen loss 8.41 yen loss 10.13 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Vector Inc is an application service provider which operates a popular Web site for downloading software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2656.TK1. (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)