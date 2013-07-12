(Corrects the table as follows) Jul 12 (Reuters)- Fontz Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended 13 months to May 31, 2013 May 31, 2012 Sep 30, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.78 1.56 2.00 (+14.0 pct) (-8.4 pct) (-4.0 pct) Operating loss 40 mln 69 mln 100 mln (+28.0 pct) Recurring loss 75 mln 73 mln 100 mln (-63.7 pct) (+167.9 pct) Net loss 79 mln 73 mln 100 mln (-61.1 pct) (+163.3 pct) EPS loss 2.87 yen 2.64 yen 3.61 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Fontz Holdings Inc distributes indie music CDs. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)