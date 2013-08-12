(Adds dividend forecast) Aug 12 (Reuters)- Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Jun 30, 2014  YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY  COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST  H1 FORECAST Sales 8.78 8.20 (+7.1 pct) (-1.8 pct) Operating 549 mln 655 mln (-16.2 pct) (+131.8 pct) Recurring 485 mln 590 mln (-17.7 pct) (+189.0 pct) Net 278 mln 46 mln (+503.7 pct) (-65.4 pct) EPS 49.57 yen 8.01 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen 14.00 yen 20.00 yen - 30.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil  nil -Q4 Div 20.00 yen 14.00 yen 20.00 yen - 30.00 yen NOTE - Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc develops computer software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.