(Adds previous forecast) , June 20 () - Jun 20 (Reuters) - CanBas Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Jun 30, 2013 Jun 30, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 0 mln 0 mln - 1.0 Operating loss 669 mln loss 676 mln - 323 mln Recurring loss 675 mln loss 676 mln - 323 mln Net loss 677 mln loss 677 mln - 322 mln EPS loss 209.30 yenloss 228.97 yen - 108.91 yen NOTE - CanBas Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .