(Adds company forecast) Nov 13 (Reuters)- Nexyz Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 8.28 7.51 8.50 - 10.00 (+10.1 pct) (-0.4 pct) (+2.7 - +20.8 pct) Operating 559 mln 401 mln 800 mln - 1.00 (+39.4 pct) (+33.4 pct) (+42.9 - +78.6 pct) Recurring 517 mln 406 mln 800 mln - 1.00 (+27.3 pct) (+32.3 pct) (+54.5 - +93.1 pct) Net 261 mln 1.35 400 mln - 500 mln (-80.6 pct) (+226.2 pct)  (+52.9 - +91.1 pct) EPS 20.59 yen 106.20 yen 31.49 yen - 39.36 yen EPS Diluted 19.58 yen 104.15 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting service providers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.