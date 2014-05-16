(Company corrects figures in table) May 16 (Reuters)- Red Planet Japan, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2014 Feb 28, 2013 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 968 mln 1.07 2.40 Operating loss 193 mln loss 20 mln loss 250 mln Recurring loss 221 mln loss 53 mln loss 250 mln Net loss 222 mln loss 54 mln loss 250 mln EPS loss 2.68 yen loss 1.98 yen loss 2.65 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Red Planet Japan, Inc. distributes indie music CDs. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)