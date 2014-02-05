(Adds company forecast) Feb 5 (Reuters)- Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 102.47 102.79 140.00 - 150.00 (-0.3 pct) (+7.4 pct) (-5.4 - +1.4 pct) Operating 7.82 loss 4.85 5.00 - 9.00 Recurring 9.99 loss 4.20 5.00 - 9.00 Net 5.18 loss 5.75 3.50 - 6.00 EPS 44.96 yen loss 49.93 yen 30.42 yen - 52.14 yen EPS Diluted 44.90 yen Ann Div 30.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd formed from the merger of game content makers Square and Enix on April 1, 2003. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .